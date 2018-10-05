Press Release: Commercial Robbery Pleasant Garden Rd 10052018

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (October 5, 2018) – At approximately 8:56 p.m. Greensboro Police responded to the Dollar General located at 2909 Pleasant Garden Road on a reported robbery. Two African American suspects entered the business, brandished a handgun and removed money from the business.

Both suspects fled the store possibly in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash. Suspect #1 is described as an African American male wearing a black hoodie shirt and black pants with a black hat with white and red writing. Suspect #2 is described as possibly an African American female wearing all black. Both suspects were wearing black mask.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

