Press Release Commercial Robbery Game-Stop 1600-blk Highwoods Blvd

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (December 21, 2021) – On 12/21/2021 at 8:09 p.m. police responded to the Game-Stop at the 1600-block of Highwoods Boulevard in reference to a an armed robbery of a business. Suspect entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint and left the area.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

