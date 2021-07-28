PRESS RELEASE – COMMERCIAL ROBBERY AT 2010 RANDLEMAN RD 7-28-2021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

COMMERCIAL ROBBERY REPORTED AT RANDLEMAN ROAD DOLLAR GENERAL

GREENSBORO, NC (June 28, 2021) – Police are investigating a commercial robbery that occurred just before 7 p.m. today at the Dollar General at 2010 Randleman Road.

The two suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and were last seen westbound on foot toward Garrett Street. The first suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 5-foot-2, who was last seen wearing an orange rain jacket, white shirt, gray shorts and a Burgundy do-rag. The second suspect was described as a dark-skinned black male, approximately 5-foot tall, who was last seen wearing a black jacket, green shirt, blue jeans and a black do-rag. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

