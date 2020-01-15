Press Release Commercial Robbery Arrest 3112 Summit Avenue

Police Arrest Suspect in Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 15, 2020) – On January 14, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. Greensboro police responded to the La Bonita Market at 3112 Summit Ave in reference to a robbery of business. Officers received a report that a lone suspect entered the store and robbed the business at gunpoint. The suspect took cash and fled the scene. Detectives working with community members were able to obtain a description of the suspect’s vehicle which officers circulating the area located on the 1700 block of Spry St. Further investigation lead to the identification of the suspect who was taken into custody shortly afterwards. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was identified as Leandro Sanchez-Rocha WM 44 of Greensboro. He was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and is currently in the custody of the Guilford County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.