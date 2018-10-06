Press Release-Commercial Robbery Ace Cash Express 946 East Bessemer

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (October 6, 2018) – At approximately 8:32 am Greensboro Police were dispatched to 946 East Bessemer Ave, the Ace Cash Express, on a robbery alarm. Upon officers’ arrival an employee reported that an unidentified black male suspect had brandished a handgun and demanded money. The suspect was described as wearing all dark clothing and carrying a duffle bag. The suspect fled the store on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

