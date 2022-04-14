Press Release Commercial Robbery 803 W Florida Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (April 14, 2022) – On 04.13.2022 at 11:42 p.m. officers responded to the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop on 803 W. Florida Street in reference to a robbery of business. Two men armed with handguns entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot.

No suspect information was available.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

