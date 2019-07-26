Press Release Commercial Robbery 7340 W Friendly Avenue

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (July 26, 2019) – On 7.26.2019 at 2:48 a.m. – Police responded to the Pop Shoppe on 730 W. Friendly Avenue in reference to a robbery from business. A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took and undisclosed amount of money and property before leaving on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black-male wearing a white shirt over his face and blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

