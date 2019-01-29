Press Release Commercial Robbery 722 Warren Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 29, 2019) – On 1.29.2019 at 9:55 p.m. – Police responded to the University Mart on 722 Warren Street in reference to a robbery from business. A man entered the business and implied he was armed with a handgun before taking an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black-male with a cross tattoo over his left eye, 5’10 to 6’0, had a thin mustache and wore a blue bandana, dark jacket, dark jeans and tan Timberland style boots.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

