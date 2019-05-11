Press Release Commercial Robbery 6400 W Market Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 11, 2019) – At approximately 4:03am Greensboro Police responded to 6400 W. Market St., Southside Johnny’s, on a reported robbery of the business. Two unidentified male suspects, armed with handguns, entered the business and demanded money. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing from the business in a dark gray Lexus IS250. The first suspect was described as a Hispanic male with a bandana covering his face. The second suspect was described as a Black male with short dreadlocks. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

