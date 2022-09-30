Press Release Commercial Robbery 621 Green Valley Road

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2022) – On 09.30.2022 at 3:54 am officers responded to the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road in reference to a robbery of business.

An unknown sex suspect entered the business presented a threatening note and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving by unknown means.

The suspect was described as wearing a mask and glasses.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #