Press Release Commercial Robbery 605 College Road 1/15/2020

COMMERCIAL ROBBERY

GREENSBORO, NC (January 16, 2020) – On 1/15/2020, at 11:38 PM, police responded to 605 College Road, CVS pharmacy, in reference to a robbery of a business.

The suspect is described as possibly a Hispanic male, approximately 5’6″ tall, between 190 and 195 pounds. Last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, with black shorts underneath, and armed with a handgun.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken. No injuries were reported at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

