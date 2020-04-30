Press Release Commercial Robbery 604 E Gate City Boulevard

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (April 30, 2020) – On 4.30.2020 at 10:29 p.m. police responded to Lee’s Curb Market on 604 E. Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery of business. Two men entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint before leaving in a gold color sedan. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as two black-males wearing all black color clothing and black masks.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

