Press Release Commercial Robbery 5916 W Market Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 9, 2019) – On 5.09.2019 at 9:16 p.m. – Police responded to the Speedway on 5916 W. Market Street in reference to a robbery from business. Two men entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint and left on foot. No injuries were reported.

Both suspects were described as black-males wearing all black clothing. The suspect wearing a red bandana brandished a handgun. The second suspect wore an orange bandana.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

