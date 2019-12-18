Press Release: Commercial Robbery 5916 W Market St 12182019

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (December 18, 2019) – At 8:30 p.m. Greensboro police responded to the Speedway gas station located at 5916 West Market Street in reference to a robbery of business. An unknown subject entered the store, confronted the clerk and robbed the business at gunpoint. They stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The subject was described as a light skin African American male, approximately 5’10”-6’00” tall and skinny build. Direction or mode of travel are unknown. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # # #

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]

www.greensboro-nc.gov/census<www.greensboro-nc.gov/census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.