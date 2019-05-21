Press Release Commercial Robbery 5729 W Friendly Avenue

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 21, 2019) – On 5.21.2019 at 1:39 a.m. – Police responded to the Speedway on 5729 W. Friendly Avenue in reference to the robbery from business. A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black-male in his late 20’s wearing a red bandana over his face, a dark-blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

