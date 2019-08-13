Press Release Commercial Robbery 5700 W Market Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (August 13, 2019) – On 8.13.2019 at 8:57 p.m. – Police responded to the Subway at 5700 W. Market Street in reference to a robbery of business. A man entered the business and acted as if he had a handgun in his pocket before taking an undisclosed amount of money before leaving on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set black-male with a blue scarf over his face and wearing a red or orange hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

