Press Release Commercial Robbery 5412 W Market Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 27, 2021) – On 5.27.2021 at 3:43 a.m. police responded to the Great Stops on 5412 W. Market Street reference a robbery of business. Two men entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint before leaving by unknown means.

The first suspect was described as a black-male, 5’06, slim build wearing black mask, black hoodie and black jeans. Same was armed with a handgun. The second suspect was described as a black-male, wearing a black mask, white jacket with designs and blue jeans. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

