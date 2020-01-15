Press Release Commercial Robbery 5412 W Market Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 15, 2020) – On 1.15.2020 at 4:46 a.m. officers responded to the Great Stops on 5412 W. Market Street reference a robbery from business. Two armed men entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving by unknown means. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described two black-males wearing dark color clothing and ski type masks over their heads.

The investigation is ongoing.

