Press Release Commercial Robbery 5412 W Market Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (December 23, 2021) – On 12.23.2021 at 1:03 a.m. police responded to the Great Stops on 5412 W. Market Street in reference to a robbery of business. Two men armed with handguns entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash and property before leaving in a gray sedan.

The first suspect was described as a black male 5’06 wearing a mask and black hoodie. The second suspect was described as a black male 5’02 wearing a blue and white shirt.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.