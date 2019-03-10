Press Release-Commercial Robbery 5401 W Market St Blue Mountain Conv Store

GREENSBORO, NC (March 10, 2019) – On 03/04/2019 at 12:12 p.m. – Police responded to the Blue Mountain Convenience Store located at 5401 West Market Street in reference to a robbery of business. A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took and undisclosed amount of money and property. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black-male 35-40 years of age, approximately 5’08, last seen wearing a mustard colored hooded sweatshirt. The suspect fled the business on foot in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]<gpdnet/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.