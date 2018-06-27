Press Release Commercial Robbery 5338 W Market Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (June 27, 2018) – On 6.27.2018 at 10:10 p.m. – Police responded to the Yico Lee Mart on 5338 W. Market Street in reference to a robbery from business. A man communicated he was armed and demanded money from store employee. The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as a black-male, 5’0, wearing a white doo rag over his face and a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

