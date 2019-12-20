Press Release Commercial Robbery 5205 Burlington Road

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (December 20, 2019) – On 12.20.2019 at 9:58 hours-officer responded to the Dollar General on 5205 Burlington Road reference a robbery from business. Three men entered the business and one of them displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash in a dark-colored sedan. No injuries were reported.

The suspect were described as black-males wearing masks and gloves.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.