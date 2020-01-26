Press Release: Commercial Robbery 505 Pisgah Church Rd 01262020

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 26, 2020)- On 1/26/2020 at 9:40 p.m. Officers responded to 505 Pisgah Church Road, Starbucks, in reference to a Robbery of Business. Three African American males entered the business armed with handguns. The description for the male subjects were that two wearing dark colored clothing and one wearing light colored clothing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

