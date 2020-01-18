Press Release Commercial Robbery 4916 W Market Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 18, 2020) – At 11:07 p.m. on 1.17.2020-officers responded to 5916 W. Market Street Speedway in reference to a robbery of business. Two men entered the business and robbed the business at gunpoint before leaving on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were only described as two black-males–one wearing red color clothing and the second wearing all black color clothing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

