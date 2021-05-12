Press Release Commercial Robbery 4634 Hicone Road

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 12, 2021) – On 5.12.2021 at 11:41 p.m. police responded to Food Lion on 4634 Hicone Road reference a robbery of business. A man entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint before leaving by unknown means.

The suspect was wearing all black color clothing and a black mask. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

