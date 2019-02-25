Press Release Commercial Robbery 4626 W Market Street

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (Feb 25, 2019) – At approximately 8:04pm Greensboro Police responded to 4626 W. Market St., Subway sandwich shop, on a reported robbery of the business. Two unidentified male suspects entered the business and demanded money. They stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled from the business on foot. They were last seen running behind the business. Both suspects were described as black males wearing dark clothing with masks and bandanas covering their faces. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

# # # #

