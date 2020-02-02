Press Release Commercial Robbery 4311 W Gate City Boulevard

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (February 2, 2020) – On 2.02.2020 at 12:52 a.m. officers responded to the Razor Line Barbershop on 4311 W. Gate City Boulevard reference a robbery of business. Two men robbed the business at gunpoint and left with an undisclosed amount of cash and property. They were last seen leaving on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as two black-males with their faces covered and one wearing a white shirt and the second suspect wearing a black shirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

