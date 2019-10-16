Press Release: Commercial Robbery 4200 W Gate City Blvd 10162019

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (October 16, 2019) – On 10/16/2019 at 00:31a.m. – Police responded to the BP at 4200 W Gate City BLVD in reference to a robbery of business. An African American male entered the business armed with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The subject was described as follows: African American male wearing dark clothing. Undisclosed direction of travel.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

