Press Release : Commercial Robbery

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (Jan 24, 2019) – At approximately 12:31pm Greensboro Police responded to 4900 Summit Ave., the Family Dollar store, on a reported robbery of the business. An unidentified male suspect, armed with a knife, entered the business and demanded money. The suspect was described as a black male, in his early to mid 30’s, with tattoos on his neck and hands, wearing a khaki jacket, red shirt, and jeans. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store on foot.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

