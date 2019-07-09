Press Release-Commercial Robbery 3901 North Church Street

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2019) – At approximately 05:37am Greensboro Police responded to 3901 North Church Street, Great Stops, on a robbery of the business. One unidentified suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and demanded money. Suspect two remained outside the business. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot north on Church Street. Suspect one was described as a black male, wearing black jeans with white patches, a black hooded shirt, and black shoes. Suspect two was described as a black male wearing a black jacket with black pants. Both suspects covered their face with bandanas. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

