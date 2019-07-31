Press Release Commercial Robbery 3901 N Church Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2019) – On 7.31.2019 at 2:57 a.m. – Police responded to Great Stops on 3901 N. Church Street in reference to a robbery from business. Two men entered the business–one armed with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving on foot.

The suspects were described as two black-males wearing black hooded sweatshirts and blue jeans. One wore a blue bandana over his face while the second suspect wore a red bandana over his face and was armed with a handgun.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

