Press Release-Commercial Robbery 3726 South Holden Road

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (June 10, 2019) – At approximately 12:20pm Greensboro Police responded to 3726 South Holden Road, Angel’s Arcade, on a reported robbery of the business. A male suspect, armed with a handgun, entered the business and demanded money. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing from the business in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as a black male, mid 20’s, wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a baseball cap or similar head cover. He had his face partially covered with a blue cloth. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

The investigation is ongoing.

