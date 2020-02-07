Press Release-Commercial Robbery 3602 Rehobeth Church Road Circle K

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (February 7, 2020) – On 2/07/2020 at 3:38 a.m. officers responded to the Circle K located at 3602 Rehobeth Church Road reference an attempted robbery of business. Two men entered the business and attempted to rob same at gunpoint, but left without taking any money. No serious injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as two black-males in their 20’s wearing dark colored clothing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

