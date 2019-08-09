Press Release Commercial Robbery 337 W Wendover Avenue

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (August 9, 2019) – On 8.082019 at 11:59 p.m. – Police responded to the Circle K on 337 W. Wendover Avenue in reference to a robbery of business. A man entered the business and upon striking the employee–took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving on foot.

The suspect was described as a black-male with curly hair and a fluffy beard. He was apprehended nearby shortly thereafter. He was not identified at time of this press release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

