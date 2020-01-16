Press Release: Commercial Robbery 3341 Randleman Rd 01162020

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

COMMERCIAL ROBBERY

GREENSBORO, NC (January 16, 2020) – On 1/16/2020, at 7:23 PM, police responded to 3341 Randleman Road, CVS pharmacy, in reference to a robbery of a business.

The subject was described as an African American male, mid 30’s, approximately 6 feet tall, heavyset with shoulder length dreadlocks. The subject was last seen wearing a black shirt with a colorful design and a black and purple bandana.

There are no reported injuries at this time. An undisclosed about of cash was taken.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

