Press Release Commercial Robbery 3300 Block N OHenry Boulevard

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (June 28, 2018) – On 6.27.2018 at 11:19 p.m. – Police responded to the Domino’s Pizza on 3806 N. Church Street in reference to a robbery involving a delivery driver in the 3300 block of N. O’Henry Boulevard. A man armed with a handgun approached the delivery driver and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as dark-complexioned black-male wearing a blue jacket and black shorts.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

