Press Release Commercial Robbery 3117 Cedar Park Road

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (September 16, 2019) – On 9.16.2019 at 12:34 a.m. – Police responded to the Rodeway Inn & Suites on 3117 Cedar Park Road in reference to a robbery of business. Two men entered the office and took an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint before leaving on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as two black-males. One of the suspects was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white shoes. He was also carrying a dark color backpack.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

