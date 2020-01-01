Press Release Commercial Robbery 3101 Yanceyville Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 1, 2020) – On January 1, 2020 at 3:18 a.m. officers responded to 3101 Yanceyville Street, Kangaroo Mart, reference a robbery of business. The suspect entered the business and demanded money in a threatening manner. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 50 to 60 years of age, 5’10”, wearing a denim outfit, black shoes, and a toboggan mask. Suspect was last seen travel north on a bicycle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

