Press Release Commercial Robbery 3101 Summit Ave 02022021

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (February 2, 2021) – Greensboro Police respond to 3101 Summit Avenue, Express Mart, at 11:59 p.m. in reference to a Robbery of Business.

The suspect was described as an African American male wearing a blue coat and a black hoodie armed with a handgun. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

