Press Release Commercial Robbery 309 E Cornwallis Drive

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 17, 2018) – On 5.17.2018 at 4:56 a.m. – Police responded to the CVS on 309 E. Cornwallis Drive in reference to a robbery from business. Two men armed with handguns entered the business and took and undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as unknown race due to having their faces covered and last seen wearing faded black hooded sweatshirts. A black and red duffle bag was carried by one of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

