Press Release Commercial Robbery 3001 Pleasant Garden Road

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (December 31, 2019) – At 8:48 hours on December 31, 2019, officers responded to 3001 Pleasant Garden Road, Circle K, in reference to a robbery of business. The suspect entered the business and demanded money in a threatening manner. The suspect was described as black male, light complexion, approximately 30 years of age, wearing a navy blue shirt with black jeans and a black jacket. He wore a black toboggan and a scarf covering his face. The suspect was last seen traveling east on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.