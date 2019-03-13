Press Release-Commercial Robbery 300 East Cornwallis Drive Walgreens

Commercial Robbery
GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2019) – On 03/13/2019 at 7:18 a.m. – Police responded to Walgreen’s Pharmacy located at 300 East Cornwallis Drive in reference to a robbery of business. Two men entered the business and stole property. No injuries were reported.
The suspects were described as two white males, both approximately 5’07, last seen wearing black hooded sweatshirts. The suspects fled the business in a charcoal colored sedan headed toward the downtown area.
The investigation is ongoing.
