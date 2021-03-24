Press Release Commercial Robbery 300 E Cornwallis Drive

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (March 24, 2021) – On 3.24.2021 at 5:05 a.m. police responded to Walgreens on 300 E. Cornwallis Drive reference a robbery of business. Two men entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint before leaving on foot.

The first suspect was described as a white-male wearing a white shirt and dark color pants. The second suspect was described as a black-male with a black shirt or hoodie wrapped around his head wearing dark color pants and armed with a handgun.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

