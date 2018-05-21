Press Release: Commercial Robbery

May 21, 2018

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 20, 2018) – Greensboro police responded to 3930 Gate City Boulevard, PLS Check Cashing at 0505 hours in reference to a Robbery of a Business.
An unidentified light skin African American male subject entered the store and stated that he had an explosive device and demanded money. The male subject was described as wearing a blue and black cover over his face, burgundy jacket and blue jeans; the male subject fled the scene on a white bicycle with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

