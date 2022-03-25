PRESS RELEASE COMMERCIAL ROBBERY 3-24-2022 TAQUERIA EL TORITO FOOD TRUCK

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron GlennFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (March 24, 2022) – On 3-24-2022 at 10:20 p.m. police responded to the Taqueria el Torito food truck operating at 2635 Randleman Road in reference to a robbery of business. A man displayed a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the area.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a gray baseball hat with the letter “B” on it and gray shirt.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

