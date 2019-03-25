Press Release Commercial Robbery 2910 W Gate City Boulevard

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (March 25, 2019) – On 3.25.2019 at 9:36 p.m. – Police responded to Subway on 2910 W. Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery of business. A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black-male with dreads, 5’04 to 5’07, slim-build and wearing a light-blue bandana and all black clothing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.