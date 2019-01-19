Press Release Commercial Robbery 2909 Pleasant Garden Road

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (Jan 19, 2019) – At approximately 7:00pm Greensboro Police responded to 2909 Pleasant Garden Road, the Dollar General store, on a reported robbery of the business. Three unidentified suspects entered the store brandishing a handgun and demanded money. The suspects were described as young black males, wearing black masks. One suspect was also described as wearing an orange and white windbreaker jacket. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.