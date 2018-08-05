Press Release Commercial Robbery 2804 S Elm Eugene Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (August 5, 2018) – On 8.5.2018 at 10:56 p.m. – Police responded to the Kimco on 2804 S. Elm-Eugene Street in reference to a robbery from business. A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took and undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black-male last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

