Press Release Commercial Robbery 2712 Lawndale Drive

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (April 26, 2020) – At 12:34 a.m. on 4.26.2020-police responded to the Family Fare BP on 2712 Lawndale Drive in reference to a robbery of business. Two men armed with a rifle and handgun entered the business and assaulted the employee before leaving in a black van with an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee refused treatment by EMS.

The suspects were described as two black-males wearing a black mask and a black hooded sweatshirt and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

