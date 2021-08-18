Press Release Commercial Robbery 2635 Randleman Road

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (August 18, 2021) – On 8.11.2021 at 9:31 p.m. police responded to a taco truck on 2635 Randleman Road reference a robbery. A man arrived at the truck and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint before leaving on foot..

The suspect was described as a black-male in his 20’s wearing a face mask, a black hoodie black shorts and white sneakers. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.